The Guardians promoted Bazzana from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft will make the jump to the highest level of the minors after batting .256 with five home runs and nine stolen bases over 228 plate appearances at Akron. The 22-year-old will look to finish the 2025 campaign on a high note at Columbus before likely making his MLB debut at some point in 2026.