Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Yanked for PH in sixth inning

Bazzana went 0-for-2 with a walk and was pinch hit for in the sixth inning of Thursday's 13-6 loss to the Mets.

Bazzana, who was returned to the leadoff spot with Steven Kwan getting a day off, was removed for pinch hitter Jo Adell in the sixth inning. The game was still in doubt -- New York held a 6-5 lead at the time -- so it wasn't case of emptying the bench in a blowout. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt may have made the move because a lefty reliever entered the game, but the manager hasn't made a habit of pinch hitting for Bazzana against lefties. The rookie has a .188/.299/.238 slash line over 117 plate apperances against southpaws.