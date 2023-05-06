Freeman was recalled by the Guardians on Saturday.
Freeman spent a few days in the big leagues in April, going 2-for-7 with a double and a walk. Combined with his slightly longer cameo last season, he's now hitting .250/.319/.298 with 94 MLB plate appearances. His Triple-A numbers suggest promise, as he's hit .329/.468/.482 with 100 steals in 22 games this season, but he doesn't seem to have a path to anything more than a utility role. Oscar Gonzalez was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Hurts shoulder Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Gets call-up from Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Will get outfield look•