Freeman is starting at third base and batting leadoff Friday versus the Cubs.
Jose Ramirez is getting a designated hitter day and Steven Kwan is receiving a day off, which provides Freeman with a rare start. It's the first time the 24-year-old has batted leadoff at the major-league level.
