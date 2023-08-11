Freeman (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Freeman has been out of action for just over a week with shoulder soreness that first popped up Aug. 1 versus the Astros. The fact that he's already set for a rehab assignment is a positive sign that he could be activated when first eligible. What's less clear is where Freeman might fit in the Guardians' infield once he returns, as Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias have both enjoyed some success with more playing time in recent weeks.