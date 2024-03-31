Freeman went 1-for-5 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Athletics.

Platoons are emerging in right field and at designated hitter, but the right-handed Freeman has started all three games in center field so far. He's done fairly well, going 3-for-12 with two RBI, two walks, two runs scored and one steal on two attempts. It's not enough to say confidently he'll be the starter in center all season -- the Athletics are a soft season-opening series for a Guardians team trying to figure out its best alignment. Still, it's encouraging Freeman is getting early at-bats, though he's yet to excel in any one area. Should Freeman stumble, Esteven Florial represents a possible platoon partner.