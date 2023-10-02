Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Tigers.

Freeman homered twice over his last four games of the season, giving him four long balls on the year. The infielder also posted a .242/.295/.366 slash line over 168 plate appearances. He added 18 RBI, 20 runs scored and five stolen bases, and he should have a chance to compete for a larger role in spring training next year.