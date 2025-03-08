Freeman started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's spring game against the Athletics.
Freeman is raking in the Cactus League, batting .462 with a home run and three doubles through six contests. He's one of a bunch competing for a utility role and has appeared at second base (twice), shortstop, third base and center field (twice). Freeman could also find a regular gig at second base, which does not have a settled starter at this point in spring training. He's been the best among the group vying for the spot.
