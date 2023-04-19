Freeman didn't appear in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers due to an apparent left shoulder injury, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Though neither Freeman nor Amed Rosario (back) have been placed on the injured list, their poor health explains why the Guardians felt compelled to call up top middle-infield prospect Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Wednesday's game. After being recalled ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader to help replace an ailing Rosario at shortstop, Freeman went 2-for-4 at the dish in the Guardians' 4-3 loss in Game 1 but appeared to hurt his shoulder while defending a stolen-base attempt in the fourth inning. After a team off day Thursday, the Guardians will presumably reassess both Rosario and Freeman before determining whether either infielder requires a stint on the IL.