Freeman went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

The multi-hit effort was Freeman's first since July 9, though is playing time has been limited. The 24-year-old infielder has gone 9-for-40 (.225) over 17 games in September while swatting two of his three homers for the season. He's batting .242 with a .645 OPS, five stolen bases, 17 RBI and 19 runs scored through 62 contests overall.