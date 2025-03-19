Freeman started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against Texas.

Freeman, who launched his second Cactus League homer in the sixth inning, is thriving in a super-utility role. He's appeared in 13 games and has starts at second base (three), shortstop (one), third base (one), center field (four), right field (three) and DH (one). While second base gives him the best chance for a starting gig, Freeman's versatility will keep him employed in the majors in 2025. He's hitting .313/.421/.656 with six extra-base hits, five RBI, five runs and a stolen base this spring.