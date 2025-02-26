Freeman started at second base and went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against Milwaukee.
Freeman was the fourth different player to start at second base for the Guardians. The competition will continue to rage through the Cactus League. Thus far, Gabriel Arias, Juan Brito, Angel Martinez and now Freeman have gotten looks. Daniel Schneemann is expected to get a turn as well. The eventual winner will be keeping the spot warm for Travis Bazzana, last year's No. 1 overall pick who homered and walked twice as the backup to Freeman on Tuesday.
