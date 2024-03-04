Freeman has gone 4-for-14 over six Cactus League games.

Freeman has a home run, three RBI and two stolen bases so far this spring. A natural infielder, Freeman is blocked by Jose Ramirez at third base (his natural position) and Andres Gimenez at second base. Shortstop remains wide open, and Freeman is also getting looks in center field this spring, where he's competing with Myles Straw and Estevan Florial. Versatility should be a boon for Freeman's quest to begin 2024 in the majors even if he has to settle for a short-side platoon role.