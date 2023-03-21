site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Optioned to Triple-A
Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Freeman hasn't hit much this spring, going just 5-for-34 at the plate. It appears that the Guardians will carry Gabriel Arias and/or Richie Palacios as utility options on the Opening Day roster.
