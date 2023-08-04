Cleveland placed Freeman on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to August 2, with right shoulder soreness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
There's no exact diagnosis yet, but Freeman will be sidelined until at least next weekend. Jose Tena is joining the Guardians on Friday and they have also acquired Kole Calhoun in a minor-league trade with the Dodgers.
