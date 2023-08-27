Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh, Freeman hooked a slow curve from Hyun Jin Ryu over the wall in left field in the fifth inning for his first career homer in the majors. The 24-year-old seems to be settling into a short-side platoon role all over the infield, but since returning from the IL in mid-August he's gone just 2-for-20 with six strikeouts.