Freeman went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Freeman got the Guardians on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the second to score Ramon Laureano and later came around to score the team's second run after stealing second. It was only the third baseman's seventh hit this month, where he's now batting .200 with six RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.