Francisca is dealing with a shoulder injury and should join High-A Lake County by late April, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

The 19-year-old switch hitter took a step back in 2025 with an 88 wRC+ in 98 games at Single-A after logging a 143 wRC+ in 74 games across rookie ball and Single-A in 2024. He's still young and has above-average speed on the bases, so Francisca could bounce back once he's healthy for the Captains.