Hill is still in the process of recovering from the offseason surgery he required on his right wrist, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Hill went under the knife to address an injury he picked up in a November car accident. While the right-hander is confident that everything is on track with his recovery, he could face an uphill battle to make it back for Opening Day. The reliever made 18 appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen in 2020, posting a 4.91 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.