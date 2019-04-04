Vargas is opening the year in extended spring training before being assigned to a short-season affiliate in June, MLB.com reports.

Vargas will be held back with fellow high-upside hurlers Ethan Hankins and Lenny Torres. Vargas is the least refined of the trio, so we probably won't see him at Low-A until 2020. He has a monster fastball but still needs to greatly improve his command and secondary offerings. Vargas may return to the AZL but could finish the year in the New York-Penn League.