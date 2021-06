Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Saturday's loss against the Pirates.

Ramirez socked two solo homers in this one, taking Wil Crowe deep in the second inning and Richard Rodriguez in the ninth. He now has five homers on the season and three of them have come this month, but his role has been inconsistent across the entire campaign and that limits his upside going forward. For what is worth, he's hitting .333 this month across 42 at-bats.