Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.

John Means ended up leaving the game in the first inning with a shoulder issue, but before he did Ramirez tagged him for a solo shot. The 26-year-old hadn't gone yard since May 17, but his solid hitting has kept him in the regular lineup even after Bradley Zimmer was added to the roster, and on the season Ramirez is batting .277 with three homers, two steals, 13 runs and 13 RBI through 30 games.