Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk Thursday against the Tigers.

Ramirez got Cleveland on the board early, doubling home a run in the first inning. He drove in another run in the sixth inning with a single to record his second multi-RBI performance of the campaign. Ramirez now has a hit in five of his last six starts and maintains a .265/.296/.456 line across 71 plate appearances for the season.