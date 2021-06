Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

The 26-year-old delivered a pair of singles with RISP to collect two RBI Tuesday. Ramirez has a .256/.297/.407 slash line with two homers, seven doubles, 10 RBI, two stolen bases and 10 runs through 28 games.