Indians' Harold Ramirez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Ramirez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Ramirez will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss. Bradley Zimmer will start in center field and bat eighth.
