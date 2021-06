Ramirez is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ramirez receives a day off in the midst of a nine-game stretch in which he's hit .333 with a homer, seven RBI and just two strikeouts. Although he's appeared in only 36 games this season, the 26-year-old and his .270 average have been a bright spot in a dismal Cleveland offense. Josh Naylor will start in right field Tuesday.