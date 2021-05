Ramirez went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 win over Detroit.

The outfielder hit a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning and promptly stole second. That was Ramirez's first steal of the season. The 26-year-old has been a fairly steady presence in the lineup since the start of May, playing in center field or right field. He's posted a .263/.276/.456 slash line with two home runs, six RBI, six runs scored and five doubles in 58 plate appearances.