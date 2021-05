Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Kansas City.

Ramirez made a noticeable contribution to Cleveland's rally. He hit a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning and added a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth. The 26-year-old outfielder has only played in two games, but he's hit two doubles and two singles in nine at-bats. If he can put together more positive performances, he could challenge for playing time in center field and right field.