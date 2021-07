Ramirez went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and two walks in Thursday's loss against the Astros.

Ramirez plated Cleveland's second run of the game with an RBI double that drove Jose Ramirez home, but he would remain silent the rest of the way. He's hitting .282 with a .801 OPS on the season, and both figures would be career-best numbers for the 26-year-old if he's able to sustain them throughout the end of the campaign.