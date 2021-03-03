Ramirez has reported to Cleveland's big-league camp and cleared intake procedures.
He will be competing with a host of similarly talented outfielders for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Ramirez may lack the fantasy upside of players like Daniel Johnson and Bradley Zimmer, but he may be a steadier option early in the season.
