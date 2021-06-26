site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Harold Ramirez: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramirez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins.
Ramirez will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a run in the last two games. Josh Naylor will start in right field while Ernie Clement enters the lineup at second base.
