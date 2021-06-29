Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez notched his second three-hit game this month. He doubled and scored in the second and then later had an RBI single and came around to score again in the fifth. The 26-year-old is slashing .343/.366/.582 with four homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, a stolen base and a 1:8 BB:K in 67 at-bats this month. He's slotted to be Cleveland's primary right fielder for the time being after Josh Naylor suffered a closed fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Sunday. Franmil Reyes (oblique) is expected to return from an extended stay on the injured list this weekend which could cut into Ramirez's playing time once he's activated.