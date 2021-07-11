Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 14-6 win over Kansas City.

The outfielder seemed refreshed at the plate after getting a day off Friday. He entered Saturday's contest hitting just .214 (6-for-28) through eight games in July. Ramirez's three-hit effort was just his third such game this season. He's slashing a solid .280/.325/.457 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 24 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 200 plate appearances as Cleveland's near-everyday right fielder.