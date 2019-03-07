Hoyt (knee/elbow) has been throwing off the mound and facing hitters in live batting practice this spring but is without a timeline to make his Cactus League debut, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hoyt is recovering from offseason right knee and right elbow procedures, prompting the Indians to take a slow approach with him this spring. After an injury-marred 2018 campaign in which he tossed just 29 innings between Triple-A and the majors, Hoyt isn't a serious candidate to win a spot in the Tribe's Opening Day bullpen. He'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Columbus once he's fully healthy.