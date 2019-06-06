Luplow went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and an additional run in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Twins.

Luplow made his second straight start following the demotion of Greg Allen, who appeared to unseat Luplow as a regular in the outfield before being optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Though he may not have much job security with Tyler Naquin (calf) returning from the 10-day injured list to take Allen's spot, Luplow made his case for sticking in the lineup with his clutch two-run home run, which helped the Tribe overcome a 5-1 deficit. Despite not having a full-time role for a good chunk of the season, Luplow's eight long balls on the season are good for fourth on the team.