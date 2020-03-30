Indians' Logan Ice: Retiring from baseball
Ice informed the Indians of his intention to retire Sunday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Ice will finish his five-year minor-league career with a .206/.309/.313 slash line, 18 home runs and 101 RBI. The 24-year-old played in a total of 271 games and spent the entire 2019 season with Double-A Akron, where he hit just .180/.294/.255. The switch-hitting catcher was selected 72nd overall in the 2016 first-year player draft by the Indians following a successful three-year stint at Oregon State.
