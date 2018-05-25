Indians' Mark Mathias: Activated from DL
Mathias (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Friday.
Mathias had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but he'll return from the disabled list Friday. He figures to continue putting up solid numbers at Double-A Akron, where he's slashing .263/.366/.398 with one home run and 16 RBI over 34 games this season.
