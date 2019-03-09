Indians' Mark Mathias: Checks out OK
Mathias (head) appears to be just fine after getting hit in the helmet with a pitch Friday against San Francisco, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
It's always alarming when a player gets hit near the helmet, although Mathias managed to walk away unscathed. He's expected to be fine moving forward, although the Indians may monitor him closely as a precaution.
