Mathias (head) appears to be just fine after getting hit in the helmet with a pitch Friday against San Francisco, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

It's always alarming when a player gets hit near the helmet, although Mathias managed to walk away unscathed. He's expected to be fine moving forward, although the Indians may monitor him closely as a precaution.

