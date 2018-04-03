Mathias (shoulder) will start the 2018 season at Double-A Akron.

Mathias struggled with a shoulder injury a season ago, but appears healthy for the upcoming season. He slashed a disappointing .212/.328/.308 in 104 at-bats for Double-A Akron in 2017 and will look to bounce back in 2018.

