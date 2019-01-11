Mathias received a non-roster invitations to Indians' spring training on Friday.

Mathias spent the last two years at Double-A Akron and posted a .232/.338/.370 slash line in 117 games during 2018. The 24-year-old is an extreme longshot to make the major-league roster given his limited success at Double-A, as he seems likely to spend the 2019 season establishing his footing at Triple-A.

