Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Back with Indians
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Monday.
Rodriguez is back with the Indians after spending time with the team's Double- and Triple-A affiliates in 2018, hitting a combined .228/.308/.416 with 15 homers in 107 games. The 24-year-old will report to minor-league camp and figures to open the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Columbus.
