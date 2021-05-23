Cleveland selected Miller's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

He'll replace the injured Franmil Reyes (abdomen) on Cleveland's active roster, while Roberto Perez (finger) was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Miller, one of the key pieces the organization acquired in the August 2020 deal that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego. Since being traded from San Diego, the 24-year-old has only further solidified himself as one of Cleveland's more intriguing higher-level prospects after he slashed .406/.457/.609 with seven extra-base hits in his first 16 games with Columbus. With Reyes on the 10-day IL and Cleveland struggling to get production from its other hitters aside from Jose Ramirez, Miller could be in store for a near-everyday role in the middle infield or in left field during his first stint in the big leagues.