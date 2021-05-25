Miller went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 win over Detroit.
Miller has played in both games since he was called up. The 24-year-old batted seventh and played third base Monday. He's expected to fill a utility role while Franmil Reyes (oblique) is sidelined into July. Miller has struck out five times in nine plate appearances so far -- that's something he'll need to cut back on to stick in the lineup.
