Miller was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Miller was sent down in mid-June, and he hit .209 with a home run, two doubles, seven runs and three RBI in 13 games since returning to Triple-A Columbus. He'll be available for both games in Wednesday's twin bill but could return to the minors afterward.