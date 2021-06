Miller is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Miller was also out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader, so he'll be on the bench for a second straight contest Tuesday. The rookie is slashing a measly .125/.152/.156 with a 42.4 percent strikeout rate in his first nine games in the big leagues, and a demotion to Triple-A Columbus could be in the cards if he fails to turn things around quickly.