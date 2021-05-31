Miller is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

For the first time since his May 23 call-up from Triple-A Columbus, Miller will head to the bench, ending a streak of nine consecutive starts. After a going 0-for-3 with a walk in Cleveland's 8-6 loss in Game 1 of the twin bill, Miller is sitting on a .125/.152/.156 slash line to begin his big-league career.