Indians' Sam Haggerty: Racing onto scene
Haggerty stole his league-leading 36th base in Wednesday's game with High-A Lynchburg, The News-Herald reports.
Not only does the second baseman lead the Carolina League in steals, Haggerty's league-leading 12 triples give him the most extra-base hits (38) among the group, too. Furthermore, the 23-year-old leads all Indians minor leaguers in doubles (24), runs (55) and ranks third in walks (50). Haggerty .805 OPS and excellent speed should land him on dynasty radars in 2018.
