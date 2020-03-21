Leon is a lock to begin the season on the roster, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.

This doesn't come as any surprise given that the Indians don't have much talent at the position at any upper-level of the organization. What remains more difficult to project is just how much playing time Leon will receive behind presumed starter Roberto Perez. Leon is regarded as a strong framer behind the plate, which could help him earn extra at-bats when the season gets underway.