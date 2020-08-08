site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Sandy Leon: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Leon isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Leon has been in an 0-for-15 slump over his past six contests, so he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the past three games. Beau Taylor will start behind the dish, batting eighth.
