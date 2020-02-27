Play

Garcia (foot) is listed as an available bench option in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Garcia received an invitation to the Tribe's big-league camp this spring after slashing .268/.310/.475 with 10 home runs in 275 plate appearances at Double-A Akron in 2019 before being shut down for the season in June with a sprained right foot. The 26-year-old has already appeared in two Cactus League games and could see a plate appearance or two Thursday.

