Garcia (foot) is listed as an available bench option in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Garcia received an invitation to the Tribe's big-league camp this spring after slashing .268/.310/.475 with 10 home runs in 275 plate appearances at Double-A Akron in 2019 before being shut down for the season in June with a sprained right foot. The 26-year-old has already appeared in two Cactus League games and could see a plate appearance or two Thursday.